AFTER more than six years with the Wagga Greyhound Racing Club, John Patton will finish up next month.
Patton has tendered his resignation to the club after a six-year stint as racing manager and leaves to pursue another business opportunity.
Advertisement
The club has been quick to get begin their search for a replacement with applications closing for the secretary-manager position this Sunday, May 15.
Patton hopes he leaves the club in a strong position.
"I hope I've left the greyhounds in a good position and I hope they can find someone that can continue to take them forward," Patton said.
"There's no bitterness or anything there. I thank the committee for all of their support. We're not always going to see eye to eye but overall we've done things in the best interests of the industry in the area."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Patton said he has enjoyed his time at the club despite the six-year period being one of immense ups and downs.
The club has grown from 24 race meetings a year to over 45.
"We've worked through a lot of things...we went through the (greyhound) ban," he said.
"We've made a lot of improvements to the club. Regulations, new policies, it's been an ever-changing environment but overall the Wagga club accepted these changes and come out of it for the better.
"We've put in place new infrastructure. I hope I've introduced new people to the greyhounds, whether it's a race meeting or adopting a greyhound and generally looked after the best interests of the club and the greyhound industry in this area."
Patton will oversee this year's Cup carnival before finishing up on June 24.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.