The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Town Plate winner Front Page nominated for the group one Goodwood in Adelaide

MM
By Matt Malone
May 11 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THUMBS UP: Tyler Schiller gives his approval after returning a big winner on Front Page in last Thursday's Wagga Town Plate. Picture: Les Smith

COROWA trainer Geoff Duryea will most likely bypass The Goodwood with star sprinter Front Page despite throwing a nomination in for the group one feature.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.