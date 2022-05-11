COROWA trainer Geoff Duryea will most likely bypass The Goodwood with star sprinter Front Page despite throwing a nomination in for the group one feature.
Front Page is one of 45 nominations for the $500,000 sprint at Morphettville on Saturday week but is likely to head to Flemington instead.
The talented five-year-old announced his return in devastating fashion last Thursday with a four-length romp in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m).
The performance prompted the Duryea camp to throw an entry in for The Goodwood but a $160,000 heat of the Santa Ana Lane Sprint Series at Flemington is the preferred option.
"I've entered him for the Goodwood but I'm more than likely hoping to go to Flemington," Duryea said.
"It's not far away. Melbourne is like a backyard to us and it's up the straight and he likes up the straight. At the moment that's our priority.
"You never know, you get over to Adelaide and draw 25, and it wouldn't matter where we drew up the straight. If they go in, we go in. if they go out, we go out."
With Front Page returning from injury, Duryea reported that his stable star had pulled up pretty well.
"Not too bad. He knew he'd had a run," he said.
...
THREE-time Southern District premiership-winning jockey John Kissick is taking some time to weigh up his future in the sport.
Kissick will this week see a specialist as old injuries, including the broken leg he sustained at last year's Gold Cup carnival, continue to give him trouble.
Kissick is off to Melbourne this week to see the specialist but is sick off his injuries flaring up every few weeks.
The talented jockey missed more than three years after a steer-riding accident in 2016, and then sustained a broken leg 12 months into his comeback that kept him out for another year.
Kissick will make a decision on his future after the visit to the specialist.
...
FORMER Wagga man Brian Lynch was unable to pull off the fairytale victory but was certainly not disgraced in the Kentucky Derby.
Lynch was striving to become the first Australian to win the time-honoured race but had to settle for 11th placing with Classic Causeway.
The three-year-old settled worse than midfield and struck interference rounding the final turn but managed to pick himself up and find the line solidly.
Lynch still managed some success over Kentrucky Derby week with Toby's Heart (6-1) and Two Of A Kind (8-1) both scoring in lead-up meetings at Churchill Downs.
...
LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer has picked out a race in Sydney for Wagga Town Plate runner up Mnementh.
The City Handicap winner ran the race of his life at Wagga on Thursday, storming home out of the chasing pack to run second, beaten just over four lengths, behind Front Page.
Beer will take Mnementh to Rosehill on Saturday week for a $130,000 Benchmark 78 C&G Handicap (1200m) before looking at the $150,000 Golden Topaz (1200m) at Swan Hill on June 10.
Mnementh suffered a partial bleed in the Country Championships heat in February and Beer believes that may have been a blessing in disguise.
"Obviously I've changed the way I train him, we treat him as a bleeder and we've changed everything up...and he's put $75,000 in the bank since we've changed what we've been doing with him," Beer said.
"His city Handicap win and his Town Plate second are that of a city-class horse. He's run two of them. In his last three starts, he's run two PBs so it's hard to get your head around, when they're a five-year-old gelding, but he is pretty lightly-raced.
"But I do put a lot down to him having a bleed. It was the worst thing in the world when it happened but it's been a blessing. It's unlocked the key to him."
Beer will stick with Jason Lyon on Mnementh for the ride at Rosehill.
He will also take Hardware Lane to Rosehill on the same day for the $100,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m).
With James McDonald riding in Queensland, Tommy Berry has been booked to ride.
"They're two as good a chances as I've taken to a Saturday meeting in a long time," Beer said.
Meantime, Beer will saddle up 18 runners at his home track at Albury on Friday.
Beer will also have 180 owners on course for a function on the day.
...
TYE Angland Medallist, Tommy Berry, again had nothing but praise for the Wagga Gold Cup carnival.
Berry finally got his hands on the Tye Angland Medal last week, after a few years of trying, as he took out the leading jockey for the Wagga Gold Cup carnival.
Berry, who said he 'had a ball' at this year's carnival, went public with his praise for Murrumbidgee Turf Club this week.
"It's a few days on but I have to congratulate MTC Wagga on another great 2 day carnival," Berry tweeted this week.
"The track was presented in great order as always by Mart Hart and there was a great vibe around the town which is nothing new! Thank you to everyone involved for the great hospitality."
The MTC had nothing but praise for Berry, who dropped into a couple of marquees for guest appearances over the two days.
...
STEWARDS have cleared all jockeys from the fall involving Jordan Mallyon at Albury last month.
Stewards concluded an inquiry at Murrumbidgee Turf Club last Thursday, where they concluded that they were comfortably satisfied no riders engaged in careless riding.
It was established that Mallyon's mount, Magic Marvel, continued to race keenly and hang outwards, resulting in clipping heels and blundering badly.
Mallyon is sidelined for three to four months with a broken hand.
...
THE $30,000 Verde Build Albury Sprint Classic (1000m) will be the feature of Albury's eight-race card on Friday.
Among the 12 to compete in the feature race is Brenlyn's Trooper, who was 10th first-up in the Wagga Town Plate last week, Boss Lady Rocks, Yeldarb, Proud Mia and Kurocaine.
...
GALLOPS
Friday: Albury (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
