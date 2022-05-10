WAGGA Council is hopeful two national level mountain bike events secured for the city's new Multisport Cycling Centre will only be the first dominos to fall as they chase big ticket events.
The AusCycling Marathon National Championships will be held at the Pomingalarna facility in August, while a National Gold Level Cross Country Olympic round will be staged in October.
Advertisement
The events will bring over 600 competitors and pump around $600,000 into the economy, and it is hoped it will light the flame for other cycling disciplines to follow suit.
The $12 million facility opened this year and also boasts a BMX track, criterium track and velodrome.
"These events are really significant from the perspective they're national level events, but also from the point of view we can start to showcase the facilities we have here at Pomingalarana," Wagga Council strategic asset planner Ben Creighton said. '
"AusCycling has had a really big role in the development of the facility here, and we've been consulting with them quite extensively over the different types of cycling events.
"These are the first events, but we are in conversations to bring a number of other events here."
OTHER NEWS
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout hopes word of mouth ensures more events get given the green light to be held at Pomingalarna.
"I was at another event a few weeks ago when it wasn't officially opened. A guy there involved in the national level said he's seen a lot of facilities across the country and said this is the best one he's seen," Tout said.
"He'll be feeding that back to his people, and I think there'll be more and more of these (events) happening.
"We knew that if we built it, they would come, and we have a commitment from a highly regarded sporting body which wants to commit to Wagga Wagga and utilise a facility purpose-built for these activities.
"I'm sure the city will put on a show for AusCycling competitors, and we can make Wagga a popular choice for future events in all cycling disciplines."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.