Council eyes off big national cycling events after securing mountain bike hosting rights

By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 10 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
COUP: Mountain Bike Wagga secretary Nathan Gregor (left) and member Rob Owers are excited two national level events will be staged at Pomingalarna. Picture: Madeline Begley

WAGGA Council is hopeful two national level mountain bike events secured for the city's new Multisport Cycling Centre will only be the first dominos to fall as they chase big ticket events.

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

