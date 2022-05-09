Group Nine will explore options with their draw now that Junee will not be participating in first grade for the remainder of the season.
While ruling out mass changes to impact the five grades in the competition, Group Nine clubs voting in a 16-round season this year, rather than a full 18-round home and away draw, has added to the issue.
As it stands Young and Tumut, who were the two clubs not drawn to play Junee twice this season, will play one extra game and have one less bye than the other six first grade clubs.
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe is looking to offer clubs options in how best to address the issue at a meeting on Wednesday night.
"It's going to be tabled for clubs to vote," Hinchcliffe said.
"We're looking to try to make it fair without having negative impacts."
A potential change over the split round in July is the main focal point with Group Nine even considering having a mini 'Magic Round' if clubs are on board with the concept.
It would see an additional three first grade games played over the split round weekends, which fall in the last two weekends in July following the school holidays.
"We are looking at the split round as some teams go a three-week period without playing," Hinchcliffe said.
"There will be no changes to the existing draw dates and the only thing we would consider is an extra game around the split round to even out the number of games."
The board will also ask clubs for their feedback on the ladder implications after Junee's two forfeits to start the season, which triggered their suspension from the first grade competition.
Whether they remain as forfeits as per the current ladder, with a 25 points differential boost to Southcity and Temora, or all fixtures are changed to byes will also be discussed between the board and the clubs.
Group Nine is also exploring an option with Group 20 for under 16s and under 18s games to played between clubs in both competitions.
There are only seven teams in both the Sullivan Cup and Weissel Cup while Group 20 only have six under 16s teams and seven in the under 18s.
