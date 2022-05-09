He's got a stellar pedigree and now Joe Roddy is looking to produce on a bigger stage.
A week after making his first grade debut for Tumut, the 17-year-old, who has been part of two winless seasons for the Riverina Bulls in the Laurie Daley Cup, will line up in the Country under 18s side.
Roddy can't wait for the experience.
"It's going to be a good experience and I'm keen to get down there and learn off the people coming in," Roddy said.
"There's going to be Brad Fittler, Hindy (Nathan Hindmarsh) and all that so it will be good to get down there and take my footy to the next level."
Roddy has been a standout in the second row for the Riverina rep side.
He's thrilled his hard work has been recognised.
"The past three years we've been down near the bottom of the ladder but I've always just tried to play my best footy and really lead from the front in those types of teams," Roddy said.
"It benefits everyone."
Roddy became the fourth generation of his family to play first grade for the Blues in their 20-6 loss to Brothers last week.
His great-grandfather Peter Roddy, grandfather Joe Roddy, father Dan Roddy are all premiership winners for the Blues while his other grandfather John Hobby is rated as the club's best player.
Roddy broke his nose in his first grade debut and after a busy week involving schoolboy trials sat out their loss to Gundagai at Twickenham on Sunday.
However he relished the experience.
"It was good," Roddy said.
"A lot of my family got down here and some travelled a fair way so it was really good to debut at home in front of the fans."
Cousin Zac Masters was also set to play for Country again this weekend but now James Luff is the region's lone representative in the senior ranks in their clash with Sunday at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
