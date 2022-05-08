sport, local-sport,

Young continues to flex their abundance of firepower with a 10-try rout of Brothers. The Wagga side came into the clash with plenty of confidence, and a point to prove, but couldn't match it with the Cherrypickers. Young kept their rivals scoreless in the first half, and rarely let their foot off the pedal to take a 56-10 win at Equex Centre on Sunday. The Cherrypickers had to make a couple of changes after Jonah Latu picked up a knee injury in the win over Young last week while Nayah Freeman was a late withdrawal. READ MORE However it did little to slow Young's roll with captain-coach Nick Cornish thrilled with how the team has started off the season. "It was one of our best games so I'm pretty happy," Cornish said. "We were very good defensively and we spoke about that all week. "If these guys get a bit of a sniff or a roll on that they can score points so defensively that's what we've been practising all week and apart from one silly error that we let them score off I think we defended really well." Tyler Cornish, Jake Veney and Nic Hall all crossed for doubles in the win. Tyler Cornish was particularly impressive as he looks to make a new home in the halves alongside the oldest of the Cornish brothers Mitch. Nick Cornish was also impressed with the impact Aaron Slater had coming off the bench. It was a change of roles for the big front rower, with Jake Walker getting the start, but one that worked well. "Slats was really, really good for us when we came on," Cornish said. "He gave us that lift of energy and all our middles were perfect from the start. "They did exactly what we spoke about, not letting them get a roll on and they are allowing us to play some good footy." Young are now preparing for their biggest test yet when they host Tumut at Alfred Oval on Sunday while Brothers are out to hit back when they face Southcity at Harris Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/20585f88-d93d-4668-9b21-fa9a21bccf84.jpg/r417_538_2826_1899_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg