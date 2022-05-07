sport, local-sport,

A late start to the season wasn't enough to stop Temora from winning the first Challenge Cup clash. After being drawn out as the initial holders, the Dragons pocketed the $1000 put by Kangaroos as part of a new Group Nine initiative at Equex Centre on Saturday. While the extra incentive was a nice bonus, captain-coach Josh McCrone was more concerned with finally getting off to a positive start. He was impressed by how his team responded to keep their rivals scoreless in the second half to take a 30-12 victory. "There's a lot of improvement there for us but it was a good first hit out," McCrone said. "We had two blokes go down with COVID late in the week, a starter (Gavin Kite) and one of our big freshies (Joel Kelly) so that's an enormous effort." READ MORE Kangaroos got off to a strong start as Will Herring opened the scoring after 10 minutes but after Jake Mascini dropped the restart Temora soon leveled things up as Tyler Madden broke through. The Wagga side continued to have the better opportunities but a ricoheted kick into James Stewart sat perfectly for the Temora centre to hand them the lead after 24 minutes. Bradon Taylor went close to extending their advantage but was just dragged into touch just short of the line and instead Kangaroos took advantage of a penalty late in the next set as Mascini scored to see the two sides go into half-time locked at 12-all. McCrone was concerned a lack of match fitness could prove costly, however he was thrilled with how the team regrouped. "There was a period there, the last 15 of that first half match fitness come into it and we struggled to defend three sets for their try, as well as two sets for another try, so there's plenty of improvement there," he said. "We would defend 10 tackles really well then switch off for the 11th tackle but if you can get to the 10th tackle it is only two more efforts. "I knew we would come out the other end and we did that in the second half." With the game on the line the Dragons finished off strongly. McCrone got things going when he scored with 27 minutes left. He then turned provider as Stewart crossed for his second try of the game after it looked like Kangaroos had put the Dragons into touch with 11 left on the clock. Temora sealed the win as Zach Starr crashed over to mark his return to the club. With a number of new faces this season, McCrone was particularly impressed with how Stewart responded to his new role in the centres while Hayden Lomax, after a limited preparation during the week, and in the pre-season, did plenty of work at hooker. Jed Reardon also made his first grade debut coming off the bench to join older brother Billy in the side while Madden is their only injury concern from the win. Temora next play host to Albury, who scored their first win of the season, at Nixon Park on Sunday. The Thunder have until Monday to decide if they will play for the Challenge Cup. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

