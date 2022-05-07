sport, local-sport,

CSU held strong despite plenty of late pressure to score an upset win over Griffith at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Reddies knocked the Blacks out of top spot after a second successive loss. Griffith set up a thrilling finish as Christian Timoti scored late in the clash, but a turnover created by Aisea Taukinukufili was enough for Reddies to take a 15-14 victory. Co-coach Danny Edwards was thrilled to bring up their second win of the season, especially against one of the competition's front runners. Coming off a disappointing showing against Ag College, he thought it was a much improved effort. "We believed in our game structure and stuck to it," Edwards said. "It's pretty simple really but that's what happened. "We played to our strengths and it was enough to come away with the win." CSU were never behind in the clash after Jordan Widders scored the opening try. Griffith responded before Tyson Morgan edged them back in front with a try of his own. In the end his penalty goal later in the game proved to be the difference between the two sides. Edwards also thought a couple of positional changes really helped the side with Liam Krautz much more influential on the game returning to his more familiar role at flanker while Trae Little and Morgan also put in strong performances. CSU now has an extra week to prepare for their clash with winless Tumut while the Blacks have to wait before taking on Wagga City on May 21.

