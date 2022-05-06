Brothers eye repeat dose after breakthrough victory

sport, local-sport,

Brothers are determined to prove their drought-breaking win was no fluke. The Wagga side pulled off a big surprise when they got the better of Tumut on Sunday. The 20-6 victory was their first since 2020 and was less of a surprise to co-coach James Hay then their round one performance. Now Hay wants to show Brothers will be more than a flash in the plan this year when they face another tough challenge hosting Young at Equex Centre on Sunday. "The first thing we spoke about in the sheds last week was while we were really happy with our performance it really means nothing if it is where we rest or where we wait," Hay said. "It's a long season and we need to come out and prove it wasn't a fluke." Young have had two impressive victories to start the season. Hay knows they will provide another big challenge as they look to bring an end to a big drought of their own. "They are red hot and were looking like they were going to be destined for finals last year before the season was cut short," he said. "I know how much a grand final will mean to that town so they are going to be on the ball from the first jump." READ MORE Brothers will take an almost unchanged side into the clash. The only addition is Wilson Hamblin on the bench after he missed the win over the Blues due to COVID. Tyson McLachlan and Josh Siegwalt were both part of the team in round one but after missing last week both have been named in reserve grade. After really adding to their depth this year Hay is looking to reward a winning side. "It's hard to drop people that win," he said. "You don't want to make changes and I'll be very happy to make as minimal changes as I can all year, especially if we win." Hamblin's forced withdrawal allowed for Aaron Wynne to return to hooker and Liam Carey switched back to lock after having last year off. Hay believes their return has been a big boost to the side's fortunes. "I think Liam Carey and Aaron Wynne, considering they both had 12 months off coming back from relatively serious injuries, with their line speed in defence and they don't make many errors or misses has really strengthened up our middle," he said. "It was a big reason as to why we won this weekend." Young have also named an unchanged side. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/f0ae8f9c-c97a-44db-8972-1b433c123c52.jpg/r582_1013_2707_2214_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg