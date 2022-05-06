sport, local-sport,

Southcity are looking to bring up their first win of the season without captain-coach Kyle McCarthy. McCarthy will miss their trip to Albury on Saturday due to family commitments. It paves the way for Craig Matthews to make his first grade debut for the club in the halves. Matthews is one of three debutants for the Bulls who were forfeited to by Junee to start the season before a 38-16 loss to Kangaroos last week. Jumarne Little-Kearnes will start at fullback while with Albury not fielding a Weissel Cup side this year, under 18s player Clarrie Harris has been named on the wing. Southcity football manager Matt Ward believes it is another good opportunity for the next generation of Bulls to find a place in the back line. "Clarrie Harris is still in the under 18s but played reserve grade for us last week and did really well, Jumarne Little-Kearnes was in our 18s last year and has been playing in the halves in reserve grade and has been going really well," Ward said. "He had a big pre-season as well." McCarthy was the spark for most of Southcity's points last week and after a second half fade out, Ward is looking for some more consistency from the Bulls. "I think our forward pack can be competitive if they stay fit and we need to play some basic footy," he said. "We've got to complete our sets, which we didn't do last week, really strip it back and get back to basics." Albury have made some positional changes including captain-coach Robbie Byatt moving into halfback. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/d053b1f0-8026-4957-b246-05635c16f970.jpg/r0_1149_2461_2539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg