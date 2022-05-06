No appeal over Junee's withdrawal

sport, local-sport,

Junee have not submitted an appeal after Group Nine suspended them from first grade for the remainder of the season. The Diesels have the bye the weekend but with their player situation not changing, president David Holt doesn't expect that will any more to come out of the situation after last week's decision. "The Diesels are still in the same position with their senior players as what we were a month ago," Holt said. "We're still waiting for these blokes to be cleared on their visas. "We're just lacking a little bit of depth and player numbers (to appeal)." Instead Holt is looking to focus on bringing their promising junior ranks through to senior football for a return to first grade in 2023. "We see this as first grade development now that we've got an established coach and a solid player base. "We're treating it as first grade development of the 2023 season."

