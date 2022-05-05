sport, local-sport,

The loss of co-coach Zac Masters has been cushioned by the return of Jed Pearce. Masters played 70 minutes of Tumut's surprise loss to Brothers with a broken thumb, which required surgery this week. It's the last thing the Blues needed ahead of their big clash with Gundagai at Twickenham on Sunday, however it isn't all bad news. After missing the first two rounds of the season, after initially looking to step back after years of travelling from Canberra to play with his hometown club, Pearce has answered the call to help the club out. The fact they are up against the Tigers only adds incentive to make his return. "I love playing Gundagai," Pearce said. "I've actually got it in my contract I'm only playing them and I know Gundagai is going to be pretty tough, and they've picked up Latrell (Siegwalt) and Rosey (Nathan Rose), which is interesting." Pearce admitted his fitness won't be the best, but he's hoping he can play a real leadership role in the forward pack with Tumut relying on their developing talent more this season. "It's a big step for the town itself and there's been a big wake up call to the younger fellas coming through that first grade is a big step, it's a lot more serious, it's a lot tougher and a lot quicker," Pearce said. "It will give these young fellas a good indication of what is to come if they want to play top grade football." READ MORE It is a double blow for Masters with the injury ruling him out of another appearance for Country next week, and his broken thumb is not the only blow Tumut have had to deal with this week. Mitch Ivill was set to return to fullback after suffering a knee injury at training last Friday before testing positive to COVID. It will see Tom Hickson remain at fullback, but who fills the five-eighth role is yet to be worked out after Jacob Toppin suffered a hamstring injury in round one. Joe Roddy will also miss the clash after making his first grade debut last week. Co-coach Lachlan Bristow is hopeful the club can adjust quickly to playing without Masters "Zac has had a pretty good run of injuries and in his career he's only missed one game because of the flu and we didn't have him last year when he and Ronny (Leapai) were playing for Country," Bristow said. "It's not something we're used to but we've done it before. Obviously Zac is a huge loss but at the same time we gain another good player so it's much of a muchness." Regardless of who lines up for them, Bristow is chasing much better execution as the Blues look to bounce back to winning form. Gundagai have some front row issues of their own with Joel Field undergoing surgery on the biceps he ruptured in their round one win. Chris Rainbow has been handed his shot in first grade and coach Luke Berkrey is looking forward to seeing him step up. "Rainbow is a good player and has been for a long time," Berkrey said. "He did a lot of good things in pre-season which made him undeniable not to be picked so I'm looking forward to seeing the big fella go." Field is expected to miss around two months with the problem. Gundagai scored a 42-16 win over Brothers to start the season, while the Wagga side snatched a 20-6 victory against Tumut last week. Despite the conflicting formlines, Berkrey knows to expect nothing less than a big challenge from the Blues. "No matter what has been happening around the Blues when they come up against Gundagai they improve," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/98734f91-d3b8-430d-ba28-da90897ff10d.jpg/r7_322_2945_1982_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg