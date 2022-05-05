sport, local-sport,

MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' player availability issue has taken another blow after Alex McCormack was given a two-week suspension on Wednesday night. The AFL NSW-ACT tribunal found the half-forward guilty after he was issued a charge of intentionally making contact with, or striking, an umpire during the third quarter of Sunday's 95-point loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong. The matter was referred straight to the tribunal, and it was the first hearing for the Riverina League this season. OTHER NEWS McCormack will be unavailable for selection for Saturday's home clash against Coolamon, and next Saturday's trip to Leeton-Whitton. The Goannas are already missing a number of key players for this week's crucial clash with the Hoppers through injury, unavailability and illness. Ethan Schiller and Pat Killalea (COVID) should return after missing the Lions game, along with Zac Wiencke and Charlie Chambers, while Justin Doore and Isaac Damme are possibilities.

