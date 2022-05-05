sport, local-sport, alex lawder, barellan, northern jets, first win, farrer league, top of the table, preview, ladder

BARELLAN will strive to create some more history in Saturday's top of the table showdown with Northern Jets at Ardlethan Sportsground. The Two Blues are enjoying their strongest ever start to the Farrer League, sitting undefeated on top of the ladder after four rounds. Not only will Barellan be trying to create a buffer in top spot, but they will also be out to defeat the Jets for the very first time. "We've never beaten the Jets, put it that way," Barellan coach Alex Lawder said. "We're definitely under no illusions as to the challenge in front of us, especially the Jets at home, it's a big challenge, they're flying and they've got some really key ball movers as well. "It's going to be a good contest, we're but we're excited for it. There's a lot of things that we've been talking about, different challenges and ticking certain boxes, which we've been able to do so far this year and now we're presented another challenge and hopefully we can perform and step up to it. "It's definitely going to be a good game, we're all excited for it." Barellan have defeated The Rock-Yerong Creek and Charles Sturt University and drawn with Coleambally. The Jets come in on the back of a fast-finishing win over CSU, while they have also banked wins over Coleambally and North Wagga, but lost to TRYC. After being down the bottom end of the Farrer League ladder since their return to the Farrer League in 2015, Lawder said there is an air of excitement at Barellan after their start to the year. MORE SPORT NEWS "It's exciting. I think there's just a lot of belief now, I think we know that we can match it with any team in the comp," he said. "It goes a long way when we've got solid contributors and everyone's playing their role, it's defined roles, we're pretty clear on what's required and what we need to do. It makes a big difference when everyone's doing their bit and it's reflecting in the scoreline. It's good." Barellan will be without Ryley Conlan, who has headed overseas for a month, but welcome back Dean Schmetzer. Lawder said they are thankful they had the bye last weekend as they would have been without another five due to COVID. The experienced coach credits Barellan's strong start to the injection of speed and youth into their line-up this season. "I think we've added a lot of speed into our line-up, which has made a big difference, a lot of line-breaking ability too," he said. "That's made a huge difference to our squad and just some of the new guys that we've brought into our team are young blokes, full of enthusiasm, smiling, having a good time and they're like sponges, they take in all of the information. "Yes we've changed our squad from last year quite dramatically but they've just injected a lot of enthusiasm into our team and the belief now. That win in round one, we could have lost that game, but there is belief there now."

