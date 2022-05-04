sport, local-sport,

KILDARE Catholic College showcased the depth many observers believe may make them the team to beat in Wednesday night's Carroll Cup victory over Wagga High. Although always expected to comfortably handle their opponents in the opening game of the campaign, Kildare was ruthless in a 17.6 (108) to 0.1 (1) victory. It was a statement given they have plenty of quality players to return to the line-up, with many year 12s ineligible due to COVID. Campbell Mattingly, who made his first grade debut for Coolamon on the weekend, showed his class with five goals, while fellow key forward Will Marsh booted three. Joe Morton was a standout in the midfield, while Lachlan Moore tried valiantly for Wagga High. Kildare coach Ryan Price said he was pleased with the performance, and downplayed their favourites tag. "We're hoping we'll be up there, but to be honest I don't know a lot about the other teams," he said. "We've got some very good footballers at our school, but I guess with COVID you never know who's available on any given week. "It's certainly not ours to just take home. It will be an even competition, Mater Dei and TRAC will be strong." Price was encouraged by how well the young replacement players fared against Wagga High. OTHER NEWS "We had about 16 kids who will be available for the next game, pending availability, but it's good to give some others a run," he said. "It was a pretty even performance and no one let us down. A lot of the guys play a good level of footy, whether it's first grade or a good level of 17s footy. "I thought our skills were pretty clean, especially early, and there was some good forward line marking from Campbell Mattingly and Will Marsh." In the night's second game, defending champions The Riverina Anglican College made it two from two to begin their defence with a 12.4 (76) to 2.4 (16) win over Kooringal High. Jack Rudd booted six goals and Jack Glanvill three for the victors in an ideal build-up before next week's big clash with Kildare. "I think they got a lot of belief out of their game against Mater Dei (win in first round)," TRAC coach Michael Reynolds said. "Our determination got us across the line, and we feel confident going into Kildare." KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 5.2 10.2 12.6 17.6 (108) def WAGGA HIGH SCHOOL 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1) Goals: Kildare - Campbell Mattingley 5, William Marsh 3, Baxter Harmer 2, Joe Morton 2, Jackson Connolly, Jed Beavan, Gus Lyons, Billy Limbrick, Tom Nimmo Best: Kildare - Joe Morton, Campbell Mattingly, Tom Nimmo, Will Marsh, Baxter Harmer; Wagga High - Lachlan Moore, Finley Hubbard, Hugh Bent, Lucas Brett, Caleb Walker, Ryan Errington TRAC 2.1 6.1 8.3 12.4 (76) def KOORINGAL HIGH 1.2 2.3 2.3 2.4 (16) Goals: TRAC - Jack Rudd 6, Jack Glanvill 3, Michael Woodgate 2, Tom Howard; Kooringal -- Jake Hinds, Luke McGowan Best: TRAC - Jack Glanvill, Tom Howard, Seb Hamblin, Geordie Charleson, Jack Rudd, Tom Kerrisk; Kooringal - Luke Lawrence, Noah Killeen, Luke McGowan, Jake Hinds, Todd Maiden, Alex Weightman

