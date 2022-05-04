sport, local-sport, king of hastings, wagga town plate, anthony freedman, wagga, warrnambool, brad taylor, santa ana lane

TOP Melbourne trainer Anthony Freedman will send King Of Hastings interstate in a bid to win his second Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday. Freedman, who now trains with son Sam, will long be remembered at Wagga for the exploits of champion sprinter Santa Ana Lane when he turned up to win the Wagga Town Plate in 2013. While the stable have warned that King Of Hastings is 'no Santa Ana Lane' they scratched from the $200,000 Wangoom Handicap (1200m) at Warrnambool on Wednesday in preference for the Wagga sprint. A listed winner, King Of Hastings has showed his class with city wins in both Sydney and Melbourne, as well as the Glasshouse at the Sunshine Coast last preparation. Freedman's racing manager Brad Taylor believes the stable thinks Wagga is the perfect option for King Of Hastings. "He'll go good," Taylor said. "We're obviously chasing a bit of a softer track and we took the slightly easier option, it's quite a handy race at Warrnambool (on Wednesday) and it looks a nice race for him at Wagga. Same prizemoney, he goes well that way around and if it stays in the soft track conditions, he can run a really good race. "He's drawn a nice barrier, he should come in a couple with the scratchings coming out, it looks the perfect race for him." MORE SPORT NEWS King Of Hastings returned from a spell with a seventh placing, beaten just under three lengths, behind Express Pass over 1000 metres at Flemington in March. He's had seven weeks off in preparation for his next assignment. "He just got left flat footed when they sprinted (at Flemington)," Taylor explained. "We told Ben Allen to get going before they get going to try and stay with them, which he did, he was just left flat footed but he was good coming through the line. "He's going well. Obviously one of these two races were the target, it came up the perfect race and hopefully it continues to rain and we can see him on a soft track. We know he's pretty good on a soft track." Damien Thornton takes the ride on King Of Hastings, who is drawn barrier 11. The stable hope he's up to winning a second Wagga Town Plate for them. "He's certainly no Santa Ana Lane but he's a good honest horse who will give 110 per cent," he said. "He's quite well in at the weights, 59 kilos with that high rating, there is obviously a couple there with reasonable form in the Kosciuszko and those sorts of things but he should measure up." The stable has opted to scratch top weight Warning from Friday's $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup in favour of the $300,000 Warrnambool Cup (2350m) on Thursday. They will still be represented by Ain'tnodeeldun in the Cup. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/dead7671-cbdb-4762-8514-13f8cc1e333f.jpg/r0_43_800_495_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg