EUROLEY trainer David Kennedy made it a clean sweep of the opening round of Riverina heats in the group one Regional Championships. Kennedy qualified three horses straight through to the $100,000 group one Riverina final on May 20 after dominating the opening night of the series at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday. Braedos Lad ($3.00) kicked things off with an effortless win in the opening heat after Jack Painting was able to find the front mid-race. Babyitscold ($9.00), with Rodney Coelli in the sulky, caused an upset when she toughed out a big win for the middle heat. But Kennedy saved the best for last as Rocknroll Runa ($1.12) sizzled home in a final quarter of 26.2 seconds for Painting to win the third heat by 14 metres. Kennedy confirmed Rocknroll Runa was clearly the stable's number one seed for the series after a dominant heat performance. "Definitely. He's a nice horse," Kennedy said. "He wanted to lay in a bit so I'd hate to think how fast he could run if he went straight." Kennedy expects Rocknrull Runa will take some beating in the $100,000 Riverina final. "I think so. Only a bad barrier draw is going to slow him down I hope," he said. "He doesn't have to lead." Kennedy was also happy with the performances of Braedos Lad and Babyitscold. Braedos Lad was first-up since January 1, while Babyitscold was only having her third start for the stable and did it tough, hitting the front very early and fighting on. "I'm pretty happy with that," he said. "Braedos Lad is a nice horse. He got the right run of course. I didn't think he had a 26 quarter in him. "The mare has been racing really good. I didn't think she was going to get left in front like that but she went well. "We've had a bit of a quiet run but we've probably got a better run of horses back in work again now, we've been waiting for this race of course with the bit better ones." While Rocknroll Runa is all class, Babyitcold produced the quickest winning mile rate of the 2270m heats in 1:55.3, and did plenty of work in doing so. Rocknroll Runa recorded a mile rate of 1:57.4, while Braedos Lad won in 1:58.7. Junee trainer Trevor White and driver Peter McRae finished second in the first two heats with Gracie Taltoa and Defiant, while So Much Bettor ran second behind Rocknroll Runa. Kennedy won four races for the night, and Painting three, after winning the opening race of the night, the Hes Watching @ Tipperary Equine NR 48 Pace (2270m) with Shes A Caribbean ($1.55). The next round of heats are on Friday week.

