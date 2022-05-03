sport, local-sport, joel robinson, afl, dionne anderson, afl riverina, community football and competition manager, cricket, administration, afl nsw-act

ACCOMPLISHED Wagga cricketer Joel Robinson will be the new face of AFL Riverina. Robinson has been appointed as AFL Riverina community football and competition manager and will start in the role next week. He will form part of a new look team overseeing the region's competitions, joining Dionne Anderson, who only recently started as competition coordinator. AFL NSW-ACT's community football manager for regional NSW and ACT, Marc Geppert, believes the two new appointments are perfect. "We're extremely excited," Geppert said. "We've got big shoes to fill with our previous team members in Tommy Walker and Jess Markut, they've both had a significant contribution to the game, Tommy more so, over the past 10 years and I'm really excited for some fresh blood. "We're in a bit of a transformation stage in footy, generally speaking, and it's really exciting to get new staff along with that." Robinson is better known for his exploits on the cricket field but also boasts a strong background in Australian rules. A Turvey Park junior, Robinson has played senior football at both Marrar and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, where he is currently a member of the Goannas' coaching staff. MORE SPORT NEWS "He's obviously got the business skill set but more importantly he understands community sport, he's been involved not only as a player but as a coach, and more importantly a volunteer," Geppert said of Robinson. "He's been a club president of a cricket club, he's assisted with different roles in his football and cricket clubs, that's probably the most important part of the role because you're dealing with volunteers on a daily basis and it's great to understand the needs of our volunteers and I think Joel will do that really well. "Dee's exactly the same. She's got a couple of young boys who are involved in the juniors with Turvey Park and understands it. "I think we've got two really good operators who understand not only community sport but they understand local footy and that's exactly what we need." Robinson is looking forward to a new challenge at the AFL. "I'm definitely excited. I've had a passion for community sport my whole life and been brought up in that family so I'm excited to kick things off," Robinson said. "I think it's a really good time. I think my knowledge of community sport and the work I've done in cricket puts me in good stead for the position. "Obviously Tommy's done a great job and knowing Tommy (Walker) and the team, they've done a pretty tough little period over the last couple of years so I'm definitely keen to get in there and work with all the volunteers."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/e17fd7f8-18e7-4e30-bed8-c53a8cddcb62.jpg/r0_68_3960_2305_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg