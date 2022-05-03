sport, local-sport,

WAGGA netballer Sophie Fawns' rapid ascension has continued after she was retained in Australia's under-19 squad for the 2022-23 season. Fawns, who has impressed in an unexpected chance to be a regular fixture in NSW Swifts' this year, has been named in the squad for a second straight year. The goal-shooter, 18, was forced to miss the recent national under-19 championships in Tasmania due to her Super Netball commitments. OTHER NEWS The squad will hold camps as selectors look to lay the foundation for players to work toward a long term goal of playing for the Diamonds. "The talent did not disappoint selectors and supporters in Hobart," Netball Australia chair pathway selector Michelle Wilkins said. "This competition is critical for the selection of our pathway talent and ensuring the Australian Diamonds' future success, and there is certainly a future Diamond listed within this year's underage national squads. "The quality and standard of performance was exceptional and, as importantly, the competitiveness, passion and sense of fair play was testament to the strength of our sport." Fawns was named as a training partner for the Swifts this season, but earned a spot on their official roster for the rest of the year through strong performances after Jamaican international shooter Sam Wallace suffered a season-ending knee injury.

