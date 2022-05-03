Points galore from title contenders
Plenty of points were the feature of the second round of the Group Nine leaguetag competition and Brothers were never going to miss out.
After receiving a forfeit from Gundagai to start the season, Brothers made quick work of Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday.
They crossed for seven tries in the 38-6 victory with coach Chris Suckling impressed with how the team with limited preparation approached the clash.
"It was a good first hit out," Suckling said.
"It was still a bit rusty but scoring like that was pretty good actually."
However he knows things will be harder when they take on Young at Equex Centre on Sunday.
After a draw with Kangaroos last week, the Cherrypickers ran out 24-10 winners over Albury at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
"I don't know much about Young but their results have been pretty good so far," Suckling said. "I know they will be a challenge for us."
Meanwhile Temora and Kangaroos come into their clash at Equex Centre on Saturday off strong wins.
In their first game of the season the Dragons scored a 44-6 win over round one winners Junee at Nixon Park on Saturday while Kangaroos took a 46-6 victory over Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Sophie Gaynor scored four tries for Kangaroos as they kept up their unbeaten start to the season following a draw with Young.
