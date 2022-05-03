Points galore from title contenders

sport, local-sport,

Plenty of points were the feature of the second round of the Group Nine leaguetag competition and Brothers were never going to miss out. After receiving a forfeit from Gundagai to start the season, Brothers made quick work of Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday. They crossed for seven tries in the 38-6 victory with coach Chris Suckling impressed with how the team with limited preparation approached the clash. "It was a good first hit out," Suckling said. "It was still a bit rusty but scoring like that was pretty good actually." READ MORE However he knows things will be harder when they take on Young at Equex Centre on Sunday. After a draw with Kangaroos last week, the Cherrypickers ran out 24-10 winners over Albury at Alfred Oval on Sunday. "I don't know much about Young but their results have been pretty good so far," Suckling said. "I know they will be a challenge for us." Meanwhile Temora and Kangaroos come into their clash at Equex Centre on Saturday off strong wins. In their first game of the season the Dragons scored a 44-6 win over round one winners Junee at Nixon Park on Saturday while Kangaroos took a 46-6 victory over Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday. Sophie Gaynor scored four tries for Kangaroos as they kept up their unbeaten start to the season following a draw with Young.

