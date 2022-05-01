Junee considers appeal over first grade future

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Junee are weighing up an appeal of Group Nine's decision to suspend their first grade team for the remainder of the 2022 season. The Group Nine board, following NSW Rugby League guidelines, made the decision to suspend the Diesels on Wednesday night after the club forfeited for a second straight week to start the season. After withdrawing from the first grade competition last year, the Diesels had indicated they would return to the top grade this year however have struggled with player numbers with a number of international recruits held up by immigration delays. The club held a meeting on Thursday night and with the bye this weekend have asked for an extension until May 11 as they explore their avenues to appeal. President David Holt is waiting on more feedback before the club plots their next move. "It is still all up in the air and there is uncertainty there but there is good spirit within the club," Holt said. READ MORE However the club has admitted more feedback from Group Nine as to their intentions to implement Section 3.9 of the 2022 NSW Community Rugby League Policy and Procedures Manual, which states any team/club that has forfeited twice in succession or three times in total may face elimination from the respective competition, could have changed their approach to forfeiting as they wait for to pass a number of immigration hurdles. Junee sent four grades to Temora on Saturday with mixed results. Their under 16s side enjoyed their first win of the season while their under 18s backed up a win from last week, however there was to be no repeat after a drought-breaking leaguetag win with Temora claiming a 44-6 win. Temora also took out reserve grade with a 18-14 victory. However Holt has been pleased with the reaction to the decision within the club. "It was a good day over at Temora for us, the club atmosphere is there and we were well supported by the Temora club, the same as Southcity the week before," he said. "The support from other clubs has been good."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/ceaf7e87-5132-4606-ac00-0c9c42796532.jpg/r2_246_3689_2329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg