Challenge Cup clash adds to intrigue of Temora's return

Group Nine's new Challenge Cup will be in play for the first time this season. Temora were drawn out as the initial holders of the new prize but after the Dragons had the bye to start the season, and then received a forfeit from Junee on Saturday. However the Dragons will finally take to the field when they travel Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday. The Wagga side has fronted up $1000 to secure the challenge, with the winner taking the cup and the cash home. Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone believes playing for the Challenge Cup only adds incentive to their long-awaited return. "It's not something I've put too much time and effort into yet but there's definitely some more motivation there," McCrone said. "It will be used as that." Kangaroos president Peter Hurst was more than happy to get on board coming off a win over Southcity on Sunday. "We want to support Group Nine in their initiative to inspire further interest in the competition," Hurst said. READ MORE The game has been a long time coming for the Dragons who put in two good trial performances in March. However it's been a long build up since then and McCrone is concerned about a lack of game play coming up against a side who had a win and a loss so far this season. "You have to condition yourself to play footy so we've had an extra couple of weeks (to prepare) two weeks of match fitness is invaluable so they are probably a bit ahead of us there," he said. "We come into it looking to do something." The Dragons will come into the clash at full strength with Hayden Lomax, who missed both their trial wins at hooker while Jock Ward will start alongside McCrone in the halves after impressing there throughout the pre-season. They also had a couple of players line up in reserve grade against the Diesels. Meanwhile Junee are yet to confirm if they will appeal the Group Nine board's decision suspending them from the remainder of the Group Nine season. With the bye this weekend, the club were seeking an extension in the hope of their international arrivals touching down before facing Gundagai on May 14. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

