Brothers end unbeaten run against Tumut

Brothers have pulled off a massive surprise to snap their winless streak by getting the better of Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday. After going through last year without a win, the Wagga side were heavily beaten by Gundagai to start the Group Nine season last week, but a fast start helped them get on top of the Blues early and they never looked back. Co-coach James Hay is hoping the 20-6 victory will be a big confidence boost for the side. "There's not many people who get to go to Tumut and come away with a win so we were pretty impressed," Hay said. "The boys just did everything I asked of them so I'm very proud. "It's a massive boost in confidence, there's a lot of smiling faces and a lot of boys have really earnt that after turning up to training for months and putting in some big efforts." READ MORE Maleke Morris and Jordy Little were able to get on the board first and while Tumut responded through Lachlan Bristow it was Brothers who took a good advantage heading into half-time. Cade Price crossed to make it 18-9 at the break and while a late Edan Price penalty goal was the only points in the second half as the Blues struggled to make inroads. After being caught early by the Tigers last week, Hay was impressed by the improvement in their defence. "We had a little bit of a talk and a video season and wanted to make sure our intensity in defence was a lot better," he said. "Last week we missed the jump and if you miss the jump against any of these good sides they are going to put points on you early. "We made sure we were aggressive in the first half and grinded our way through." Now he's looking for more of the same with another tough clash against Young at Equex Centre on Sunday. Especially with the Cherrypickers already showing they've got plenty of points in them. "A win like that really means nothing if you can't back it up and perform well the next week," Hay said. The win did not come without a few more injury concerns as Wilson Hamblin missed the win through COVID while Ryan Fletcher (neck) and Bas Blackett (elbow) both failed to finish. As for Tumut they will be looking to turn things around quickly ahead of their big clash against Gundagai on Sunday.

