sport, local-sport,

James Luff is hoping luck is on his side as he prepares to play for Country. The Gundagai hooker was named in last year's team but was unable to take his place due to injury. He's earned his spot again in 2022 and just has to come through the big clash with Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday to achieve a life goal. "It was good to have a hit out (against Kangaroos) and realise how unfit I am so hopefully I can do a bit of extras before the game but I just hope to play this time," Luff said. "I just want to get through these next couple of weeks as I'm really looking forward to it. "I'm pretty proud to come back from injury and while I didn't have a good Country Championships myself, going off last year's form has helped. "I'm really excited to play." READ MORE It's potentially a big obstacle with no love lost between the two sides who started the season off with winning form. Luff is joined by Tumut forward Zac Masters in the Country side, who will play on May 15. Riverina did not progress out of the pool stage this year, but were only beaten by two points by eventual champions Illawarra South Coast at Laurie Daley Oval. Luff thought they were the better side on the day and was disappointed he wasn't joined by more Bulls teammates. "It is a bit bittersweet as being the coach I would have liked to have seen a few more players get in there and I thought we were a bit unlucky not to beat Illawarra and then we probably would have gotten a few more in the side," he said. "I'm pretty happy for myself and Zac but to only lose by two points and get two players in the side is a little disheartening but if there's any injuries or anything hopefully some of the boys can get in the squad." Masters was part of the Country set up last in, after the return to open age football, and also went on two under 23s tours. Masters is looking forward to being part of another big game. "It's a real honour to be selected again and Riverina were a bit unlucky as a side. "I think we would have had a lot more players in there if we had of beaten Illawarra in that second game and gone onto the finals. "Unfortunately we didn't but still having James and myself in to represent Country is always a good honour." It will mean Masters will miss the big clash with Young at Alfred Oval while Gundagai have another bye after Junee's withdrawal. The Tigers also had the bye this week meaning they will go in fresh to the grudge match with the Blues, who were beaten by Brothers on Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/1090f4eb-43d9-4b4e-8fd9-9a973a002b89.jpg/r0_275_2461_1665_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg