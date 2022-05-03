sport, local-sport,

CSU know there is plenty of improvement to come as they look to keep their unbeaten record up despite another comfortable win. The Reddies made it three wins from as many games with a 32-5 victory against Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Ellen McIntrye was one of the stars as she crossed for four tries. Speed was the key ingredient for Reddies, but coach Andy Bedford is chasing a more polish performance against Griffith on Saturday. "It definitely doesn't hurt to have someone like Ellen or Biola (Dawa) to finish off opportunities but it was a bit of a mixed bag," Bedford said. "I think we probably left 30 points out on the field as our catch and pass under pressure was really poor and our depth in attack was pretty shocking to be honest. "If we had a bit more depth and our passes stuck under pressure then we would have won even more convincingly. "I thought we were disappointing with our execution on a lot of plays and just got lucky with a few long-range tries. "There's plenty to work on but we definitely have the talent within the squad. "It's more just performing under pressure and just polishing a few areas." The Blacks have also won their first three games of the season after getting the better of Waratahs in a thrilling contest at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. In the end goal kicking proved to be the difference as Griffith took a 24-22 win after converting two of their four tries. READ MORE

