Full scale return for Wagga's junior gala day

There was plenty of action during Wagga's junior rugby union gala day on Sunday. Around 80 teams were involved, with 80 games played across Parramore Park and Conolly Rugby Complex to accommodate the big numbers. Southern Inland made a late change, with support of the Wagga Crows, to hold a larger scale event similar to those in pre-COVID times with all clubs converging. "We weren't planning on doing it but changed our mind at the last minute to bring all the clubs to the one place," rugby manager Jack Heffernan said. "It was really well received. "There were 80-odd teams running around with around the same number of games, which was a pretty massive effort by Wagga Crows to support that." Wagga certainly put the weather on too, which was a pleasant change to a couple of the past editions. Most of the season is split into smaller gala days to help reduce travel but Southern Inland have been looking for avenues to allow for more opportunities. "We've changed our structure this year, especially in the older age groups from 12s and up, so they can get more weeks of footy, as it used to be fortnightly, but there was a lot of feedback asking for more," Heffernan said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/24c12e1b-b757-46cf-9430-d38579caca37.jpg/r0_91_2953_1759_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg