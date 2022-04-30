Aggies take scrappy win over Reddies

sport, local-sport,

The bounce of the ball certainly went Ag College's way as they chalked up another win in their promising start to the season. There was little between the two university rivals at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday, but Ag College were able to capitalise on more of their chances to take a 15-5 win over CSU. They dominated field position in the first half but had little to show for it as the two teams exchanged penalty goal misses. However Josh Elworthy put them in front 3-0 with a penalty goal on the break. Aggies then crossed twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half to set up back-to-back wins, albeit by consecutive byes. Coach Tom Lamond was pleased to see his side grind their way to win in a game that featured plenty of pressure, and whistle, at the breakdown. "It was very scrappy from both teams but to dig in and get the win was massive," Lamond said. "It was a big second half performance." READ MORE The ball rarely ventured over halfway but Aggies struggled to captialise on their chances. However a strong start after the break proved to be the difference between the two sides. "I think we got a bit of white line fever and thought we could score off a lot more than we deserved but the way we came out in the second half and fixed that was massive. "It's very positive heading into Leeton next week." Anthony Taylor turned the game on its head with a clever kick early in the second half. After the ball took a wicked bounce but sat perfectly for Tom Heilman. Heilman still had plenty of work to do but broke out of three tackle attempts to score the opening try. Lamond was thrilled with the young forward's contribution. "His standard, his aggression and everything he did was just bloody awesome," he said. "He's a first year student so for him to play he way he has in the first three weeks is unbelievable." Miles Greenberg then extended Ag College's buffer to 15 points as he finished off a back line move. CSU crossed for a consolation effort with four to play, as Cameron Donoghue planted the ball down from close range, but it was too little too late. Lamond is looking to build off the win with games against Leeton and Waratahs in the next fortnight while Reddies have another tough challenge up against Griffith.

