Undermanned Waratahs just hold on for win

Waratahs had to rely on plenty of their depth but just held off a Griffith fightback to remain undefeated. The Wagga side were forced to make plenty of changes to their side due to COVID, but still had enough to become the first team to get the better of the Blacks this season. Coach Jonno Andreou was impressed with how the makeshift side was able to come together to take a 29-22 win. "They nearly came back to win the game but we fought very hard to stay in the game," Andreou said. "They got a roll on but it was good to see another tough win with so many key guys out." READ MORE Waratahs jumped out to a 29-5 lead with Paula Nakabea scoring a hat-trick after being given an opportunity in first grade, but then they had to hold off a big comeback by the Blacks. They closed within a converted try late but a stolen line out stopped any chances of finishing off the job. After suffering plenty of injuries to their new-look back line, Andreou was just pleased to hang on. "It shows the depth within the club," he said. "We had a few injuries and had to rely on our bench early in the second half and it took a while for us to react to that but they definitely got a good roll on." A head knock to Harry Hosegood is the biggest of their concerns but Andreou was thrilled with how the team started the clash, labelling it their best of the season. The win sets up a big clash with Wagga City on Saturday with the two sides both looking to maintain their unbeaten records.

