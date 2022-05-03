sport, local-sport, wagga gold cup, field, town plate, carnival, geoff harrison, crowd, marquee, sales

MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) president Geoff Harrison believes this year's Wagga Gold Cup carnival could deliver record crowds. The fields for the two big days of the carnival were released on Tuesday morning and the barrier draws for the features were conducted at the MTC. A full field of 16 has been assembled for the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m), while there is another 16, plus six emergencies, for the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday. Harrison revealed ticket sales having gone through the roof this year with the club even extending the space allocated for marquees on Cup day. "Sales has been outstanding. It's the most marquees we've ever had," Harrison said. "We've even pulled the fence down in the straight that's been there for 15 years and we've got 50 metres past that. There's not actually a ticket that you can buy for a seat on course. There's plenty of general admittance but everything else is sold out." Harrison believes the MTC could nudge the 15,000 spectator mark over Thursday and Friday. MORE SPORT NEWS "I would like to see that we get 3000-4000 on Thursday, which last year we had about the 3300 mark, it was big, and I think this year will be as good," he said. "Cup day with a bit of extra ground and everything, I'd hope for 10,000 to 11,000. "I always say we don't need any more than that, it's big enough and we can handle that amount of people and the town gets some good dollars out of it." Harrison was pleased with the final fields and said they will only help deliver a tremendous carnival. "There's 16 in the cup, which is a good start. The Town Plate stacked up really good so with all the other races having full fields, it will be a terrific two-day carnival without any trouble at all," he said. "It's really good to see all the metropolitan stables support the carnival. That just states how good the track is, the prizemoney and the first Tuesday in November with the Big Dance there now, they're all targeting that. "To see Barb (Joseph), Paul and Matty (Jones) have one in the cup is good, Tim (Donnelly) as well, it's the best of both. They might be outclassed but racing's racing, anything can happen on the day."

