THE Wagga track is renowned as one of the best in country Australia and Murrumbidgee Turf Club's Mark Hart is confident it is again in pristine condition for this year's Gold Cup carnival. The course received 10 millimetres of rain over the weekend it was just enough according to MTC track manager Mark Hart. "It's really good. I thought last Sunday week for Cup prelude day was really good and I think it's matched it," Hart said. "The rain came at the right time, 10 mils is just enough." The track was rated a soft five on Tuesday morning. There is the chance of light showers on Wednesday but Hart does not expect the rain to make too much difference. "We're on a soft five at the moment. If we don't get showers (Wednesday) we should get back to a four for Thursday," he said. "They've backed the forecast right off so I'm not expecting a lot but if we got two or three mil it would keep it on the soft five range." MORE SPORT NEWS The track again has strong grass coverage, something that Hart explained is important for two consecutive days of racing. "That's what will hold it together for the two days," he said. Hart expects winners to come from all over across the two days. "I'm pretty sure it will play pretty fair," he said. "I suppose it might favour the inside first-up a little bit but that's obviously the shortest way home."

