COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park's Steve Jolliffe is confident the right men are at the helm to steer the club to more success, praising the coaching staff for their ability to get the new-look Demons firing early in the season. Jolliffe played for the Demons in the back end of 2017, but his last full season for the club was in 2010 when they claimed the Farrer League flag. The Demons have begun with wins over Turvey Park and Griffith, and will start favourite to extend that streak when they host Narrandera on Saturday. Jolliffe, 29, is one of a handful of recruits that have added class and goal scoring strike to a team which relied heavily on contested ball and pressure to grind out wins last year. Although he has kicked three goals in each game thus far, Jolliffe hasn't been totally happy with his output and believes he still has a couple of gears to reach. With key forwards Sam Stening and Andrew Clifford joining the club this year, the Demons have the luxury of alternating Jolliffe and Ed Perryman between the midfield and up forward. OTHER NEWS "I'm not disappointed, but not happy at the same time (with my form)," Jolliffe, who returns after stint with Wodonga Raiders, said. "Personally I don't think I've played my best footy. I've been a bit sluggish to be honest. "I reckon it's harder to get a kick in this league than it is in the O and M. That might sound strange but the styles of play are different. "But when you know what you can do and there's more to give, it's going to take a bit more time with me in a new league and team to get to where I want to be, and figure that all out. "I just have to make sure I keep kicking goals, we need our midfielders doing that as well as the forwards. I think all good teams have their midfielders kicking goals. "It helps they (Stening and Clifford) take the two best defenders. It means Ed Perryman and I have been swapping between up forward and the middle, we go 50-50 basically for the game." Jolliffe has been impressed by the adjustments made by Brett Somerville and Nick Perryman, who has been elevated to co-coach this season after being an assistant last year. "Nick's doing a great job, he's assembled a very good team and he's putting things together how he thinks it'll work best, and it has so far," Jolliffe said. "He's very good with tactics and very good with how he talks to players. He's very mature for his age really. "It's great for me to be back because I've got all my family involved in the club anyway. My sister plays netball and helps out with footy and we literally live around the corner on the farm." While they have greater attacking arsenal this year, Jolliffe said the team has maintained the hard edge it developed the back end of last year. "Last year they were well drilled in being physical, and having a crack. The best thing is the young guys who did that are still doing it this year," he said. "We're a pretty selfless team, it's pretty even across the board. Everyone is having a crack and doing their part."

