Error-riddled Blues look to hit back quickly

Tumut are looking to hit back in quick fashion ahead of their big match up with arch rivals Gundagai on Sunday. The Blues became the first team to lose to Brothers since the shortened 2020 season after slipping to a 20-6 loss at Twickenham on Sunday. Twickenham will play host to the latest chapter of the great rivalry between the two teams. Co-coach Lachlan Bristow is confident they can bounce back after an awful performance. "We will be right, we love it," Bristow said. "We'll just have to freshen up, get our bodies right and we will be ready to roll. "We always get up for that game so we're looking forward to it." READ MORE Tumut took a 28-12 win over Albury to start the season, while Brothers were belted 42-16 by Gundagai. However the form didn't stay true in the second round of the season. Errors is what cost the Blues badly and it's the one thing Bristow knows they can clean up quickly. "We were our own worst enemy," he said. "We were out of synch with too many drops, the completion rate was so low and at the end of the day we just couldn't keep defending. "Something had to give." While neither team managed to score a try in the second half, with a late penalty goal to Edan Price the only points of the stanza, Bristow thought the Blues struggled to build any momentum. It's a performance he's looking to move on from quickly. "Nothing clicked, nothing gelled and there were just way too many errors," he said. "They didn't throw a great deal at us but when you are defending 80 per cent of the game something has to give." Tumut also had a reshuffled back line with Jacob Toppin injuring his hamstring early in the win over the Thunder while fullback Mitch Ivill picked up a knee problem at training on Friday night. It meant Toppin's replacement at five-eighth Tom Hickson moved to fullback while representative centre Brayden Draber moved into more of a playmaker's role. Joe Roddy also made his first grade debut starting in the second row as Tumut look to rebuild their side after a number of key losses from last. On the other hand Gundagai will come into the clash fresh after having the bye. Nathan Rose and Latrell Siegwalt both had big games after making the switch from Southcity this season. However they are in for a very different assignment in the grudge match with Tumut winning all three encounters between the two sides last season.

