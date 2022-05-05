sport, local-sport,

Captain-coach James Smart will make his return for Kangaroos in their Challenge Cup clash with Temora on Saturday, but where is yet to be determined. Smart was sidelined for their win over Southcity due to COVID but is ready to return for the clash at Equex Centre where the winner will pocket the $1000 put up by the Wagga side as part of Group Nine's new concept. The playmaker is confident he's right to take his place despite the interrupted preparation. "There were a few sleepless nights on Saturday and Sunday but I've just been gradually improving throughout the week," Smart said. "I feel pretty close to 100 percent today (Thursday) to be honest but I don't really know what I will do with the team as I haven't been able to train all week, we are a winning team from last weekend and there's some guys who have to have a run to see how they are going fitness wise. "There's a few question marks there as well." READ MORE Trae O'Neill had limited involvement stepping into hooker for the win over Southcity due to a knee issue, but scans have come back positively. Bowie Foster is also a chance of coming back after wearing the number nine jumper in round one but with consecutive byes coming up Kangaroos may take a more cautious approach. However Smart was thrilled with how Jake Mascini stepped into the halfback role against Southcity. "Me not being there on the weekend could be one of the best things that happens to Chook (Mascini) as it gave him an opportunity to step up into that role and I thought he showed everyone what we can do," he said. "He's not your traditional type of half, he's not a huge talker or director, but he's got so much ability and the things he can do with his running game I thought he stuck with really well." It's Temora's first game for the season and after mixed results through the opening two rounds Smart is still looking for a better defensive effort. Even after taking some positive steps last week. "There was improvement from the previous week against Young but I can still see there are miles and miles of improvement in that area of our game," Smart said. "I think we're getting left on the ground way too often in tackles and we need to clean that up quickly. "And with our attack we looked a lot better and can roll down the field more comfortably if we a pushing up in support of one another. There were a few occasions on the weekend where we went one out and we have to get out of that of that habit." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/d5c27824-96b2-495f-b134-54a813f2d87f.jpg/r0_114_2953_1782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg