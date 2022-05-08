Lack of pressure comes at a big price for Kangaroos

sport, local-sport,

Kangaroos will have a long time to ponder their missteps against Temora. The Wagga side has two straight byes, their club bye followed by the whole in the draw left by Junee, and captain-coach James Smart hopes they can find something from within to keep up the pace. Smart thought Temora had a much better attitude at Equex Centre on Saturday and it showed in the second half as 'Roos were held scoreless. "We got what we expected out of them, we knew they would be good and turn up ready to play, and I thought we just didn't match it," Smart said. "Even in the first half it felt like our energy needed to pick up, and I can't really say it did in the second half. It probably went the other way. "Some things like I felt we started to do well in the first half we just didn't do at all. "Compared to what I was watching of the team last week it was completely different." READ MORE After missing the win over Southcity due to COVID, Smart made his return at hooker on Saturday. It ensured Jake Mascini and Will Herring remained in the halves, and while they crossed for the team's two tries in the first half, Kangaroos struggled to put Temora under too much pressure. "Defensively we will probably find looking on the video that we managed to win more tackles on the ground than what we have in previous weeks, but we did just put any pressure on them whatsover in attack," Smart said. "We didn't seem to get anything going. "That's probably what is disappointing after last week."

