Albury bring up first win in fine style

Albury brought up their first win of the season in fine style to kick start the club's celebrations. After two losses to start the season, the Thunder piled on the points against Southcity at Greenfield Park on Saturday as the club celebrated the anniversary of their premiership three-peat. Captain-coach Robbie Byatt thought an improved completion rate really helped them turn around a slow start to the season. "We started to play a bit of good football, had a good talk about completing, and while it still wasn't up to standard, we started to play a bit more football and it seemed to work," Byatt said. "It's good to get a win on the board, good to get those two points up early and it gives the boys a bit more confidence as it is a lot better winning than it is losing. "Getting yourself on the board gives you a lot more confidence heading into the week after." READ MORE Albury put themselves in a good position early, with back-to-back tries to Jade Duroux and Jackins Olam handing them a 10-0 lead after 15 minutes. However things really accelerated on either side of half-time. The Thunder took a 22-6 lead into the break before three times in the first 11 minutes of the stanza really blew the Bulls out of the contest. Olam and Mason Fuller both crossed for doubles in the win however it was the side's defence that impressed Byatt the most. "There were a couple of times where they picked up a loose ball and were going to go the length when we were up by 40 points and could have just given up but we still had seven or eight blokes back there to their own," he said. "They were still pushing it in those final 10 minutes when they could have half jogged down there." Albury are now weighing up whether to take part in the new Challenge Cup concept with their clash against holders Temora on Sunday. The Thunder will have Jon Huggett, who missed the win after suffering a head knock in the loss to Young last week, back for the game at Nixon Park. Meanwhile Southcity will be looking for their first win when they face Brothers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

