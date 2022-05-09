One-way traffic in leaguetag victories

None of the four winning leaguetag sides conceded a point on their way to victory in round three.
There were plenty of points scored across the round but it was all one-way traffic.
Brothers made it two wins on the trot with a 22-0 win over previously unbeaten Young at Equex Centre on Sunday and it was the closest contest of the round.
Madison Dunn crossed for a double in the win.
Coach Chris Suckling was thrilled with their defensive performance.
"We were down on troops with a few injuries and only had a couple of subs but they played pretty well actually," Suckling said.
"I'm very happy with them and the defensive effort was real good.
"We got out to 16-0 and they had a fair bit of ball in the second half but we handled that pretty well."
Meanwhile Albury bounced back from their loss last week to take a 32-0 victory over winless Southcity at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Tumut are also on the board after making their return to the competition with a 36-0 win over Gundagai.
However it was Temora who were the most impressive after taking a 46-0 win over previously unbeaten Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday.
The Dragons went into the clash without six of their regular starters including former coach Jackelyn Hughes, dual Weissel Medal winner Emily Perrot, Bree Madden and Paige Amarant.
However new coach Courtney McCrone was thrilled with how the rest of the side stepped up to produce a dominant performance.
"We lost five or six girls with COVID so we were a bit worried we were scraping the barrel but the girls came out and played really well," McCrone said. "Our defence was really good and they just gelled really well.
"They just persisted and while we were worried we didn't have any subs I'm just really proud of them."
With so many of their stars missing, McCrone couldn't help but be impressed how Temora backed up their win over Junee last week.
"It was great," she said.
"We've had a really good start to the season and we're really excited."
Temora now takes on Albury while Young hosts Tumut, Junee is back in action against Gundagai and Brothers face Southcity.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
