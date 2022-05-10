MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Mikaela Cole is adamant complacency won't be an issue for her squad after their dominant start to the season continued against Coolamon on Saturday.
The Goannas brushed aside the Hoppers 55-10, and have now outscored their rivals by a total of 135 goals in four straight wins.
MCUE won the last fully-fledged Riverina League flag in 2019 and also claimed the title in the shortened AFL Riverina Championship in 2020.
"We've obviously had a very solid start to the season. We've had a lot of the same team come back and we know how we all like to play, which has made it easier to get that run going early," Cole said.
"The players we've picked up have slotted in perfectly.
"We don't want to drop off, we know some teams have been missing players when we've come up against them.
"We're not going into anything complacent, it's a long season and we've still got a lot of games to play.
"I feel like a lot of the scores don't reflect the games. It's been pretty physical and we've still had to fight fot the scores we've got."
The Goannas may face a tougher task when they travel to Leeton-Whitton this week. The Crows comfortably beat highly-fancied Turvey Park 55-39 to secure a second win in three games.
"Beating Turvey definitely sends out a statement, and they usually bring a lot of physicality to the game and I think it will be a good one this weekend," Cole said.
MCUE has been travelling so well, midcourter Cole has had the luxury of taking herself off for a quarter here or there to focus on coaching from the sideline.
"It gives me an opportunity when we're going well to have a quarter off, and just focus on being that voice on the sideline," she said.
"I can take a step back and see the game from a different perspective."
In other matches on Saturday Collingullie-Glenfield Park secured their first win of the year 49-37 over Narrandera, while Griffith were too strong for Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 49-34.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
