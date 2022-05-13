IT began as an innocent picture posted on Facebook. A bit of feel good cuteness to help cure some Monday-itis.
But a four-year-old from The Rock who insisted on wearing her pink, sparkly 'click clacks' she just received for her birthday in a netball game has reminded us what sport is all about.
Hazel Flinn, decked out in her shoes, an upside down 'GK' bib and black fishnet stockings, went viral on various social media platforms on Monday.
It prompted responses from Super Netball teams, media outlets, even the CEO of Netball Scotland.
Coincidentally the father of the Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong player Edie Ward who played on Hazel in Sunday's game, Jamie Ward, works for Puma.
The company loved the picture so much they sent a heap of merchandise to Hazel and her teammates, and have organised for Melbourne Vixens players to hold a training session at her club, The Rock Yerong Creek.
The Vixens have invited her to a game, as have NSW Swifts and GWS Giants, who have also offered her to bring out the ball for the opening centre pass.
Hazel's mother, Katherine, opened a Twitter account on Monday after hearing of the impact her daughter's infectious insistence to embrace her bubbly personality on court had made.
AFL Riverina's original Facebook post has now attracted around 7000 likes.
"She's a really endearing little girl. She's friendly and caring and loving, but she's also her own person," Katherine said.
"Someone asked me 'have you seen Twitter?' So I started an account and I'm still trying to find everything.
"You can't keep up with all the comments and they're all delightful.
"Sunday morning was Hazel's fake birthday, her birthday was Monday
"We gave her those pink click clacks for her birthday, and I anticipated she would wear them so I had clothes to go with them.
"They organised a scratch match for any kid who doesn't play under nines. Someone chucked a dress and bib on Hazel and I snapped a photo in fits of laughter.
"I think it resonates wit people because it's a reminder things can be magical. It's wonderful it's happening for netball and for our club
"Everyone knows someone like Hazel, who does things their own way. This isn't unusual for her."
Vixens co-captain Kate Moloney sent a video message to Hazel, which she watched with her Magpies teammates.
"Hi Hazel, everyone at Puma and us netballers absolutely loved seeing that photo of you playing netball on Sunday and absolutely owning it," Moloney said.
"We'd love to meet you and would also love to come and run a clinic at The Rock, as well as getting your team to a Vixens game.
"We've also got some new shoes and gear for your entire team and opposition. But feel free to wear whatever you want."
Katherine Flinn was hopeful the exposure gives an insight into the work small clubs like The Rock does.
"So many families work so hard for that club. I hope it's something that shows how awesome the club is," she said.
"It shows what junior sport can do when it's inclusive. We don't have try outs, just come and have a run and you can take it as seriously or otherwise at you like.
"Sport can be a little mirror of life. You can go and play for a team that wins every week, but no one wins in life all the time.
It's probably more important to learn how to lose, work for a win and enjoy that in a humble manner."
James Ward said Puma was taken with the important message a simple photo of a youngster enjoying sport her own way sent.
"Someone shared it on Twitter and saw it was my daughter (playing beside her)," he said.
"They just loved the fact that no matter how you play, you can play. If you want to wear different shoes and have a bit of fun, that's fine."
Hazel is naturally blissfully unaware of the effect the picture of her netball debut has had on the sport's community.
The intricacies of the game are also still a work in progress.
"She stood there with her arms in the air, watching the ball go past her," Katherine said.
"That's until someone threw the ball at her and she was so intent at keeping her arms up, she got hit in the face and came off in tears.
