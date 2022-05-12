IT'S arguably the toughest assignment in the Riverina League at the moment, but Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Brad McMillan hopes they play a full strength Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Ganmain Sportsground on Sunday.
A handful of Lions players, including George Alexander (chest), Michael Rothnie (calf) and Daniel Foley (hamstring, unlikely to play) are racing to the clock to be fit for the clash of the league's two unbeaten teams.
But McMillan, one of a handful of Demons to return to the club after a couple of seasons off, hopes they get a chance to test themselves against the Lions' best line-up.
"I hope they all do play, because we'd like to play them at full strength (to see how we're placed)," he said.
"I think we can (match them). We're both pretty tough sides, we pride ourselves on being tough. They're a pretty tall side and we lack some height, but if we can use the ball well and take advantage of our speed hopefully we'll give it a shake."
McMillan, 22, is part of a dangerous Demons forward line loaded with options.
He kicked three goals in last week's win over Griffith and is one of many players capable of featuring in the midfield rotation.
"Last year I just lost a bit of desire and didn't play, and I didn't play the year before because of COVID (when the club withdrew)," McMillan said.
"I think it was something like 960 days since I last played before round one.
"I just got an itch for it again and thought I'd come back. I've been at Gullie since I was six and Nick (Perryman, coach) was in my ear a fair bit.
"We didn't go too well last year but we've had a fair few players re-join the club as well as some good recruits."
"It's a pretty strong forward line. I've been going through the midifeld a bit too and we've got so many options."
Perryman is adamant the Lions will be just as dangerous up forward if centre half forward Foley and full forward Alexander are unable to play.
"We find sometimes our smalls can be just as effective as our talls," he said.
"It might give them a bit of unpredictability if their talls don't play, but it will still be won and lost in the midfield like most games.
"(Jacob) Olsson (Lions ruckman) will be someone we have to contain, that battle will be crucial.
"(Young Demons ruckman) Monty Inglis is getting better every week, he's been competing very well and giving us a good contest in there."
"He's played (Turvey Park's Shaun) Allen, (Griffith's Nathan) Richards and the bloke from Narrandera is a good ruckmen too, so he's had some good tests so far."
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
