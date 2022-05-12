The Daily Advertiser

Marrar coach Shane Lenon insists Saturday's clash with undefeated Barellan is just as important as any other week

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 12 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT BUYING THAT: Marrar coach Shane Lenon isn't being drawn into any hype surrounding Saturday's showdown with first-placed Barellan. Picture: Les Smith

EXPERIENCED Marrar coach Shane Lenon insists Saturday's showdown with Barellan is no more important than any other home and away game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.