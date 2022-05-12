EXPERIENCED Marrar coach Shane Lenon insists Saturday's showdown with Barellan is no more important than any other home and away game.
The third-placed Bombers have been put to the test a few times over the opening five weeks but are set to face perhaps their toughest test yet when they take on Barellan at Barellan.
Advertisement
The Two Blues have been the talk of the Farrer League so far this season, sitting undefeated on top of the ladder heading into the Marrar clash.
A win over Barellan on Saturday could set Marrar up nicely approaching the half-way mark of the season but Lenon isn't buying into the hype and insists this week is no bigger than any other.
"I try not to look at it like that. I try to keep it a week at a time," Lenon said.
"Every week's important and obviously the way the comp is and how tight it is, a win or a loss on a weekend can make a fair bit of difference to where you are on the ladder, and pressure and all that sort of thing.
"I try not to look at that, it's all about improving from week to week and things that we work on at training come out of how you play the weekend before. So the main focus for us is to improve our consistency over the course of the game.
"You should be excited for every game you play and obviously Barellan are sitting on top of the ladder and that tells you that they're playing good footy. We're looking forward to the challenge and getting over to their home deck and hopefully putting our best foot forward."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Marrar have three wins to go with their loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek and opening-round draw with East Wagga-Kooringal.
Lenon is happy with the football Marrar has played but explained the focus is about being better for longer.
"We're playing good footy in patches but we've got to be more consistent," he said.
Marrar will welcome back captain Jackson Moye for Saturday's trip to Barellan, along with Logan Gray and hopefully Nick Cooper.
Toby Lawler is the only certain out at this stage.
Lenon was a big fan of Barellan last year, before their rapid improvement early this season, so he expects another serious test in the form of the Two Blues.
"Their player retention and their recruiting was pretty positive," he said.
"Obviously Alba's (Alex Lawder) had time with them now and developed the game plan since he's been there and has probably got them playing the way he wants.
Advertisement
"It sounds like they've added a bit of speed to their side as well, which is going to help their ball movement and things like that. They're going to be tough opposition for sure."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.