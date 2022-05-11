GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn has thrown his support behind their smaller forward line to match Collingullie-Glenfield Park's attacking arsenal in Sunday's blockbuster at Ganmain Sportsground.
Both teams are unbeaten (Lions four games, Demons three), but GGGM is still waiting to see if some key players will return after they missed last week's win over Griffith.
Advertisement
Full forward George Alexander, who booted 18 goals in the Lions' first two matches, is 50-50 to return after missing the Swans clash with a chest issue, centre half forward Daniel Foley (hamstring) is almost certain to miss a second game and Michael Rothnie (calf) is racing the clock.
In better news ruckman and reigning Jim Quinn medallist Jacob Olsson (cork) will return after sitting out last week. His replacement Shaun Foley was solid on debut against Griffith, and could retain his spot to allow Olsson to rest and provide height up forward.
The Demons have racked up 353 points in their three games. With key forwards Sam Stening and Andrew Clifford, plus dangerous smaller options like Ed Perryman and Steve Jolliffe, they are one of the few teams capable of giving GGGM some headaches.
OTHER NEWS
But while taller options are in short supply, Martyn is confident they can get the job done regardless of who lines up.
"Although we're not as tall as we usually are, we can still be dangerous with our smaller players," he said.
"We're confident in what Kai (Watts) can bring, he found some form last week (with five goals). Matt Foley who kicked a couple last week and showed he's capable at senior level, and Jack McCaig kicked four."
But Martyn is fully aware of the threat the Demons pose after watching them blow Turvey Park away in the opening quarter of the first round.
"I had a look at the first half of their opening game against Turvey and they were very impressive. We're under no illusions it's going to be a very tough task for us," he said.
"They've got a stacked forward line. It was Stening's turn last week (eight goals against Narrandera), but if it's not him Jolliffe or Perryman's chipped in with a few and Clifford is another tall target to kick to.
"They've got a really nice balance in their forward line and it's very unpredictable too because you don't know who will pop up and do damage.
"You can add Blake Harper into that mix too."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.