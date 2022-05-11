The Daily Advertiser

Olsson to return, but other tall options under injury clouds before GGGM's blockbuster with Collingullie-Glenfield Park

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 11 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RACING CLOCK: GGGM's Michael Rothnie is hopeful of a return against Collingullie-Glenfield Park after missing last week's win at Griffith with a calf issue. Picture: Les Smith

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn has thrown his support behind their smaller forward line to match Collingullie-Glenfield Park's attacking arsenal in Sunday's blockbuster at Ganmain Sportsground.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.