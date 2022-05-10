NORTHERN Jets coach Sharnie McLean is confident they can break back into the Farrer League top five this year after a late surge allowed them to account for Barellan 53-39 on Saturday.
The Two Blues closed to within four goals at one point in the third quarter, but the Jets rallied to secure their second win in five games this year.
Advertisement
OTHER NEWS
They will have the week off before they take on Marrar in another vital game for their finals hopes.
The Jets have recruited shooter Alice Clark this season.
"It's pretty exciting that hopefully we will make the top five. The vibe of our team, it's been a good team effort and pushing right through for the whole 60 minutes," McLean said.
"There's three or four of us back from last year. We've got a new shooter (Clark) into the team and she's made quite quite a difference.
"I've roped in my sister (Jacinta McLean) to play for us in defence, and hopefully my other sister Keisha will come back from ACL surgery later in the year into our midcourt."
In other matches on Saturday Temora routed Coleambally 76-42, CSU edged out Marrar 48-38 and East Wagga Kooringal beat The Rock Yerong Creek 48-27.
Unbeaten sides CSU and Temora will clash in the match of the round this Saturday at CSU.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.