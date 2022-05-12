The Daily Advertiser

Teams for round five of Riverina League

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 13 2022 - 1:11am, first published May 12 2022 - 11:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RETURN: GGGM's George Alexander is back for Sunday's clash with Collingullie-Glenfield Park.

LEETON-WHITTON v MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES

Saturday, Leeton Showgrounds, 2.10pm

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.