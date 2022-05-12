Saturday, Leeton Showgrounds, 2.10pm
LEETON-WHITTON
Advertisement
B: Jake Norman. Darcy Cullen. Hayden Mahalm
HB: Jack Coelli. Josh Lanham. Will Wakeman
C: Nathan Ryan. Matt Rainbird. Dan Hillam
HF: Tom Handsaker. Tom Meline. Ryan Dunn
F: Will Handsaker. Logan Mahalm. Cooper Purtill
Foll. Mason Dryburgh. Tom Groves. Bryce O'Garey
Inter: Jye Doyle. Jayden Broadbent. Jake Turner
MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES
B: R Cole, J Scott, P Killalea
HB: N Collins, T Keogh, C Chambers Smith, H Collins
C: H Dew, T Cohalan, J Male
HF: E Schiller, J Dore, D Arthur Z Wiencke, T Keogh, D Arthur
F: I Damme, R Price, P Griffin J Whitley, M Collins, H Dew
Foll: J Whitley, H Collins, R Turnbull, T Smith, R Turnbull, E Schiller
Inter: M Bloomfield, H Whitley, L Lawrence, J Collins, I Damme, J Dore
In: R Cole, H Whitley, I Damme, L Lawrence, M Bloomfield
Out: T Smith, M Collins, J Collins, Z Wiencke
Advertisement
LEETON-WHITTON
B: Bryce Butler, Ryan Oldershaw, Matt Axtill
HB: Mark Salafia, Craig Townsend, Riley Bradshaw
C: Luke Trembath
HF: Cooper Boardman. Blake Ryan. Jack McDonell
F: Codey McCallum. Jack Favell. Damian Barker
Advertisement
Foll: Josh Stevens. Dillon McGillivray. Mark Burns
Inter: Drew Kouzan. Tim Powles. Will Aliendi
MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES
B: R Wales, M Pollack, S Mazzocchi
HB: N Sainsbury, N Davis, N Miller
C: J Duke
Advertisement
HF: J Cunningham, C Chambers, C Spackman
F: B Moller, W Clark, J Melton
Foll: C Quade, J Hindmarsh, B Male
LEETON-WHITTON
Back: Mason Boardman, Fergus Munns, Jordan Lloyd.
HB: James Rourke, Hugo Gerhard, Ben Tyson
Advertisement
C: Raith Henman, Blake Ryan, Jhi Grundy
HF. Jude Clayton, Jaxon Ryan, Harry Askew
F: Xavier McWhinnie, Will Aliendi, Ryan Ward
Foll: Eli Cashmere, Chris Iannelli, Shannon Lehman
Inter: Cody McCallum, Zane Mahalm, Lachlan Broad, Cohen Mathews
MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES
Advertisement
B: M Neiberding, I Jones
HB: J Woodhouse, H Hosie, B Edmunds
C: K Wood, I Molloy, H Wheeler
HF: H Brown, L Pulver, S Moller
F: H Smith, F Collins
Foll: C Reynoldson, X McDevitt, X Moller
Advertisement
Inter: M Beer
Saturday, Narrandera Sportsground, 2.10pm
NARRANDERA
B: J Smith, N O'Brien, B Grinter
HB: T VanBuuren, K Bull, J Grinter
C: B Jamieson, S Randall, L Jamieson
Advertisement
HF: Luke McKay, F Inglis, J Hedington
F: C Irons, I Bunge, H Odgers
Foll: B Hutchison, C Vearing, J Bourke
Inter: B Hall, T Metcalfe, Leigh McKay
WAGGA TIGERS
B: C Dunne-Argus, X Heeney, M Wadley
Advertisement
HB: T McCoullough, I Bennett, A Bennett
C: J Staines, J Cornell, H Cock
HF: P Ryan, C Pavitt, W Morley
F: I Lyons, B Morton, B Gould
Foll: S Flanigan, H Cook, B Bigham
Inter: J Larwood, C Wadley, J Myers, N Gorman
Advertisement
NARRANDERA
B: W Roffe, C Finemore, D Knagge
HB: M Melon, L Kerr, Z Litchfield
C: M O'Keffe, A Beal, J Kirk
HF: J Absolom, D Matthews, X Vearing
F: H Wasley-Reilly, D Williams, S Quilter
Advertisement
Foll: M Dillon, M Flack, A Eldridge
Inter: R Cabban, R McLay, S Gehringer, J Maniscalco
WAGGA TIGERS
B: T Maiden, Z Cornell, D Kingwill
HB: W Kirkup, L Gregurke, R Errington
C: J Shaw, N Gorman, J Lucas
Advertisement
HF: H Hannaford, H Bennett, D Perri
F: L Quince, M Noonan, H Wooden
Foll: R Cavazza, M Griffin, J McCoullough
Inter: B Crawford, L Bance, C Billings
NARRANDERA
B: T Pearson, J Craze, D Harrison
Advertisement
HB: K Bloomfield, T Mclellan, J Langley
C: B Stewart, C Lyons M Kirk
HF: J Morgan, A Rankin, A Irons
F: C Irons, L Deen, B Tereva,
Foll: D Beard, M Rainbird, J Tereva
Inter: T Lyons, J Kerr, J Graham, M Forrest, R Hitchens, T Davies-Botten, H Davies-Botten, M
Advertisement
Salfia
WAGGA TIGERS
B: D O'Toole, A Singh, T Flanigan
HB: G Lyons, J Press, D White
C: C Chobdzynski, M Ryan, O Whalan
HF: L Brett, A Gollan, J Lucas
Advertisement
F: N Quince, F Hubbard, D Howard
Foll: W Walker, L Field, N Dohl
Inter: J Street, W Field
Saturday, Maher Oval, 2.10pm
TURVEY PARK
B: H Woods, T Doyle, L McRae
Advertisement
HB: J Haggar, J Ashcroft, J Margosis
C: B Lewington, L Fellows, L Mazzocchi
HF: J Glanvill, A Emery, E Weidemann
F: J White, B Wallett, C Baxter
Foll: S Allan, S Camp, C Dooley
Inter: L Leary, R Leary, S Jones
Advertisement
GRIFFITH
B: C Bock, S Foley, M Agnew.
HB: C Cunial, J Best, N Conlan
C: L Wallace, K Spencer, W Ellis
HF: J Whitworth, J Toscan, A Brown
F: J Summers D McDermott, J Girdler
Advertisement
Foll: N Richards, T Moraschi, J Rowston
Inter: A Ray, R Best, T Argus
TURVEY PARK
B: B Robbins, H Hallcroft, B Cooper
HB: A Smith, D Irvine, D Woolfe
C: L Quilter
Advertisement
HF: E Randal, H Stapleton, L Grigg
F: D Smith, M Ness, K Smith
Foll: L Johnstone, Z Randal, E Grigg
Inter: M Harmer, B Harmer, W Voss
GRIFFITH
B: Z Demamiel, A Verhagen, J Craven
Advertisement
HB: K Hume R Malone, C Verri
C: S Irvin, G Orton, Q Stevenson
HF: C Harrison, B McRae, K Ruyg
F: K Duncan, S Robinson, D Catanzariti
Foll: J Burley, J Crowe, M Cudmore
Inter: Cornish, M Duncan, N Zappala, D Crack.
Advertisement
TURVEY PARK
B: R McGill, F Van Marburg, B Toohey
HB: L Livio, B Harmer, J Hockley
C: J O'Connor, J Cain, A Jenkins
HF: C Stratton, O Jenkins, H Rynehart
F: H Davies, A Weightman, J Gowland
Advertisement
Foll: W Voss, H Isaac, J Cole
Inter: B Quilter, J Smith, N Wetherill, G Von Marburg
GRIFFITH
B: B Burns, L Demamiel, S Culgan
HB: J Rogerson, B Signor, M Vardanega.
C: J Menegazzo, R Spencer, T D'Aquino
Advertisement
HF: Z Connor M Bennett, M Ashcroft
F: B Evans, T Bartter, D Patterson
Foll: M Rosengreen, B Spencer, B Morrissey
Inter: Devery. N Singh
Sunday, Ganmain Sportsground, 2.10pm
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG
Advertisement
B: J Sase, J Walsh, L Walsh
HF: S Martyn, B Walsh, S Hamblin
C: M Taylor, A Proctor, M Taylor
HF: J McCaig, M Foley, M Rothnie
F: G Alexander, K Watts, T Anderson
Foll: J Olsson, M Hamblin, J Lander
Advertisement
Int: S Foley, L Parker, C Krebsar, Z Forrestenko, S Butterfield
In: Olsson, Alexander, Taylor Mahon
Out Cook, J Taylor
COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK
B: H Radley, T Crakanthorp, J Hughes
HB: J Gunning, J Pope, J Perryman
Advertisement
C: H Wichman, N Perryman, B Harper
HF: C Fuller, S Stening, S Small
F: S Jolliffe, A Clifford, B McMillan
Foll: M Inglis, M Klemke, E Perryman
Inter: W Hughes, J Kennedy, T Howard
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG
Advertisement
B: B Robertson, W Bryon, I Noble
HB: E Daniher, S Tempelton, N Holmes-Fitzgerald
C: T Noble, S Butterfield, Z Forrestenko
HF: M Daniher, J Kerrisk, C Smith
F: B Hare, B Larkin, M Hatty
Foll: D Cook, H Logan, H Crozier
Advertisement
Inter: P Lucas B Bryon B Fennessy N Klug
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG
B: T Hatty, L Wall, N Hatty
HB: B Blackwell, J Guthrie, G Richardson
C: A Linsell, J Taylor, T Hare
HF: E Hart, B Ruskin, S Lenton
Advertisement
F: J Foley, M Pavitt, S Booth
Foll: T Smith, H Pollard, J Sullivan
Inter: M Rynehart, J Pritchard, J Inglis
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.