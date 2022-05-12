HENWOOD Park coach Chris Hart believes the Hawks still have another couple of gears to find heading into Sunday's clash with Tolland.
The Hawks have hit their straps over the past fortnight, backing up a 7-2 trouncing of Wagga United with a 10-2 thrashing of Cootamundra.
A clash with Tolland at Rawlings Park on Sunday awaits and Hart still isn't completely satisfied with how Henwood Park are performing.
"It was good to get another win (against Cootamundra) but even with 10 goals in, I wasn't stoked with how we played," Hart said.
"I think we got a bit lazy once we got a few goals in and obviously we're still looking for that clean sheet. On a game where you kick 10, you hope to not let any in but it wasn't the way."
Henwood Park will welcome back Matt Cain and Mitch Herps for the clash against Tolland.
The Wolves also enter the game in form, having won their past two games against Tumut and South Wagga.
Hart expects a strong challenge.
"It will be another good progression. That's going to be a good gauge of us I think," he said.
"Hopefully we can continue our winning but it will be a better test, more than Cootamundra anyway. Wagga United we played really well to get that win and hopefully we can do that again against Tolland.
"We've still got to chase our tail a bit, from that slow start to the season but hopefully we can win this week and continue to build."
