Euroley trainer David Kennedy won all three heats of the Regional Championships last week and now he's looking to make it a clean sweep heading into next week's group one final.
Kennedy's nephew Jackson Painting will have the reins as they look to qualify Im So Needy and Justrocknroll through the second round of heats at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Im So Needy had her four-race winning streak snapped when third last week.
However after settling back in the field, Painting was thrilled with her performance.
"She went super and was probably the run of the heats last week," Painting said.
"Taking the winners out and she probably went better than anything else that went around.
"She's flying at the moment so we're just going to need a crack and a bit of luck from the second row but she will be hard to beat.
"I can't see why she won't qualify."
Both his chances in the two heats have drawn barrier nine and as such Painting is hoping luck is on his side.
Justrocknroll is coming off a fourth in a Menangle Country Series heat last month.
He's a 54 rater in the feature for up to 70 horses but Painting still expects a strong showing.
"The owner thought we had a chance to race for $100,000 so why not put him in and have a crack," he said.
"He's definitely a notch below the other ones but if he doesn't qualify it won't be the end of the world if he can get through to the consolation he would be a big hope but he's probably still a chance of winning (Friday).
With only five heats run this season, as opposed to 10 in the past two editions, the top two from each of the heats are guaranteed their place in the $100,000 final on May 20.
It shapes as a big meeting for Painting who has drives in eight of the nine races.
He rates Shes A Caribbean as his best chance after a strong performance resuming from a spell.
"It looks like not a bad day on paper but you still need a lot of luck," Painting said.
"Shes A Caribbean went really good first up without a trial, has come through that run really good and her trackwork has improved so she will be awfully hard to beat.
"She's my best drive and barring back luck I think she should be winning."
He's also looking to make it three wins on the trot with Spoonthemoon for Kennedy.
The three-year-old filly is yet to finish outside the top two in her three career starts.
"She's a nice filly, who is pretty well bred, and has done everything we've asked of her," Painting said.
"She's done a super job and while she's up in grade she is versatile. She won a trial beating the fast class horses driven off the speed so we don't have to be up there doing all the bullocking work.
"We will just have to see what happens at the start but she is probably the class horse in that field as well."
Painting has picked up some nice drives for Russell Jack, including one on Jeremy Wells who is eyeing off a hat-trick, as well as Tuesday winner Justa Wee Needy for Terry Powter.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
