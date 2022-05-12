Boss Lady Rocks can enhance her excellent racing record at Albury with another victory in the inaugural $30,000 Albury Sprint Classic (1000m) on Friday.
The five-year-old mare has raced five times at her home track for three wins and two seconds and is the early favourite with the NSW TAB at $3.30 ahead of Brenlyn's Trooper ($4.60), Kurocaine ($5) and Yeldarb ($7).
Advertisement
Brenlyn's Trooper raced in last week's Wagga Town Plate finishing tenth and almost nine lengths from the runaway winner Front Page.
Boss Lady Rocks captured the Albury Flat Knacker on March 25 defeating Proud Mia and Mouse Almighty which she opposes again.
In her only subsequent start, Boss Lady Rocks ran fourth when beaten three and a half lengths by Stoical on the Kensington track in Sydney on April 25.
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs said despite a debut seventh at Corowa and some unplaced starts in Sydney, Boss Lady Rocks had done the majority of racing at home.
"This is a perfect race for her - 1000 metres at Albury where she always races well," he said.
"She is an ideal horse to train and just goes about her business. She isn't a bit flighty like some sprinters, just does her work then relaxes on the way back from the track."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Stubbs has thought enough of Boss Lady Rocks to give her two starts in Sydney where she has finished fourth and fifth.
Experienced and multiple premiership winning jockey Nick Souquet will ride Boss Lady Rocks for the first time taking over from apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller.
"She is a push button mare to ride. She has great gate speed and can lead, but if another horse crosses she can also take a sit," he said.
"She is still only a Class 3 horse with 58 kilograms against some good horses for this type of race.
"She hasn't had a metropolitan win yet, but she never runs a bad race when she does go there.
"Albury definitely suits her providing the track doesn't become too chopped up by the times the races are on."
Prolific winning jockey Matthew Cahill has ridden Boss Lady Rocks in two of her three wins with Schiller aboard in the Flat Knacker.
Cahill will be out of action for an extended period after a fall at Canberra left him with severe neck injuries and confined to hospital ever since.
Meanwhile, Albury trainer Mitch Beer has accepted with 16 horses including five in the Maiden (1175m).
Advertisement
His best chance of winning the Maiden sits with Greek Tycoon which has finished second twice in as many starts for the stable.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.