HENWOOD Park made it three wins on the trot with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tolland at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
The Wolves went 1-0 up early in the contest but the Hawks showed they were up for the fight, with two goals in the space of 10 minutes after half-time proving enough for Henwood Park.
It was an important win that helps establish the Hawks inside the Pascoe Cup top five after five rounds.
Henwood Park coach Chris Hart was happy to see his team fight back and then hold Tolland out.
"It was good to have a closer game, a bit of a fight, just to know we've got it in us to hold out and come back," Hart said.
"It was a good close game. They had plenty of opportunities and we had a few go begging as well.
"It was a good all round performance. I think we made options for each other and with the wet weather, that helped big time. Our work off the ball.
"It's good to know we've got it in us."
Maan Patel scored in the 14th minute to put Tolland in front, as they too chased a third straight win.
But Cam Weir levelled the scores in the 49th minute from a free kick, before Bailey Hart finished off a nice cross in the 59th minute to put the Hawks in front.
After a somewhat shaky start to the season, Hart believes the Hawks are starting to find their groove.
"It definitely feels like we're settling in a bit, getting used to each other a bit and having a bit more of a plan going in," he said.
"It is definitely coming together."
The win puts Henwood Park to third, behind the unbeaten Hanwood and Leeton.
Leeton United 3 d Wagga United 0
South Wagga 1 drew with Lake Albert 1
Henwood Park 2 d Tolland 1
Hanwood 11 d Tumut 0
Young 6 d Cootamundra 0
