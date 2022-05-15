The Daily Advertiser

Henwood Park fight back to score 2-1 win over Tolland in Pascoe Cup

By Matt Malone
May 15 2022 - 9:30am
ON THE RUN: Henwood Park's Lewis Crowley looks to get away from Tolland's Rodreck Danda in the Pascoe Cup game at Rawlings Park on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith

HENWOOD Park made it three wins on the trot with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tolland at Rawlings Park on Sunday.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

