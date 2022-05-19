Southcity's trip made harder due to player losses

Southcity's hopes of bringing up their first win of the season have been made tougher with Nick Skinner to miss the clash with Tumut.
The dual premiership-winning captain-coach returned to the Bulls line up this season but will be on the sidelines for the trip to Twickenham on Sunday due to a ribs complaint.
Skinner came off during the 40-14 loss to Brothers last Sunday and while scans haven't revealed any structural damage
"He's got a bit of a rib issue after a couple of late shots off the ball so we'll rest him up," captain-coach Kyle McCarthy said.
"He's got scans and there's no break, which is good, but he's still not moving too well so we're not going to push it as he's had enough injuries in his career. It should be manageable but they are just too tender this week."
The Bulls will also be without Clarrie Harris.
Harris scored two of their three tries last week in an impressive display.
His first was an 100-metre intercept effort before the winger showed plenty of determination to keep the Bulls in the contest to start the season half.
McCarthy did toy with moving Harris to fullback for the clash but with the 17-year-old having schoolboy football opportunities ahead decided against it.
"He's got NSW trials next week and I don't want to put him into fullback and jeopardise them," he said.
"It's a big opportunity for him so we'll give him the week off.
However McCarthy has been impressed with how Harris has stepped up to the mark in his two first grade games this season.
"He's been awesome," McCarthy said. "He's the ultimate competitor and while there's not much of him he will put his body where other blokes won't.
"He's a tough kid.
"If blokes like him are putting the effort in then there is no excuse for blokes who have more than 20 games experience. The rest of us have to pick up our act."
It means Jesse Fitzhenry moves to fullback with Jordan Baker coming onto the wing while Rebel Price comes into the starting line up at lock for Skinner.
Southcity have been well beaten in all three of their games so far this season however they've shown plenty of fight in their losses to Kangaroos and Brothers.
McCarthy is hoping if they address some slow starts it will put them in better stead to come away with the result.
"I think we are missing the start and every game we've been down two tries before we kick into gear," he said.
"We start playing at a higher level but it is too late. If we put the effort in earlier in the game hopefully we will reap the rewards later on.
"If we can start well and get to a lead we might be in a better position to defend it but we obviously don't have the legs to be chasing points."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
