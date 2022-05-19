The Daily Advertiser

Demons take lessons out of giving up late lead to Lions

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 19 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN DOUBT: Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Matt Klemke (right) picked up a shoulder injury in the loss to GGGM on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park co-coach Nick Perryman concedes there was some tough lessons to take from how they approached the final stages of their loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.