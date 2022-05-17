TEMORA may have gained a psychological edge over their fellow Farrer League flag rivals after holding off Charles Sturt University in a top-of-the-table thriller on Saturday.
The Kangaroos had to dig deep to overcome the Bushsows on their home court 49-46, and coach Meg Reinhold credited improved fitness for being able to hold on down the stretch.
Temora had a strong season last year and were premiership contenders before the finals were cancelled.
But they have now beaten fellow title fancies CSU and North Wagga this year to remain unbeaten through five games, while it was the Bushsows' first defeat of the season.
"It was a close game that could have gone either way. It was tough," Reinhold said.
"We're strong throughout the court again, but I think our fitness is a massive thing this year and we're able to compete the whole game.
"CSU play very fast and it's a massive factor to be able to keep up with them.
"We knew we would need four tough quarters and we had to play our hearts out. In the end we finished it off and they might have dropped in the last bit.
"The lead changed a few times but it was never more than three or four. It was pretty level the whole way through."
Reinhold said it was massive for their belief to have overcome CSU and North Wagga already this year.
"We have to keep on top of it and there's still heaps we can improve on, but it's good to know we can beat both teams and hopefully we can keep it up now."
In other matches on Saturday North Wagga beat TRYC 96-16, Marrar held out Barellan 42-39 and Coleambally was too strong for East Wagga Kooringal 65-31.
